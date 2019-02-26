‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Opens Up About Ex Javi Marroquin: ‘He Needs To Stay In The Past’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has happily moved on from her ex Javi Marroquin, and in a new interview with InTouch Weekly, she opens up about Javi and reveals if he is still a topic of conversation.

“Javi is never the topic of conversation and nobody cares about him anymore,” Briana told the site.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin had a dramatic, albeit brief, relationship. The mom-of-two started dating Javi after she was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. Of course, their relationship played out on television screens.

Javi was formally married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and his relationship with Briana didn’t exactly go over well with Kailyn. A feud occurred between the two women, playing out at the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Javi and Briana ended up going their separate ways and Javi met a girl named Lauren with whom he recently had a son. Briana has also moved on with a man named John, but she has not yet had any other children. However, she has opened up in the past and revealed that the two have talked about their futures, but that they aren’t in any rush.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana stated, “Obviously, we both want the same thing, we want to live together, start a family and so on and so forth but there is no rush.”

With Javi having moved on with a new woman and Briana happy with her new boyfriend, is there any chance that Briana wants to make Javi a part of her present?

She exclaimed to InTouch Weekly, “He needs to stay in the past!”

Briana DeJesus was initially introduced to fans on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter, Nova. Briana was then selected to appear on the short-lived series Teen Mom 3 along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella.

MTV decided to add a fifth cast member to Teen Mom 2 and while many fans thought it would be Mackenzie McKee that would snag that spot, it actually went to Briana. When she came back to reality television, she was pregnant with her second daughter, Stella.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. Fans have already met Briana’s new boyfriend this season. Those who want to catch up with Briana and her family, as well as the other cast members of the show, new episodes air Monday nights on MTV.