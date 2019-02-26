‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Latest Instagram Snap

Haley Kalil is known for bringing the heat to both the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as well as her widely followed Instagram account, and she certainly brought it again today in a risque new snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The redheaded bombshell’s most recent upload on Monday, February 25 caught the 26-year-old sitting on top of a coffee table next to a bouquet of white roses. In one hand, the model held her phone, which she stared at intently to capture the perfect selfie through the large mirror that hung on the wall in front of her.

Meanwhile, Haley’s other hand was used to cover as much of her bare chest as it could, though plenty of cleavage and underboob were still well on display. The model sported only a singular article of clothing for the steamy shot — a pair of royal blue bikini bottoms, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection that she has been flaunting on the pages of Sports Illustrated since her debut in 2018. The green-eyed stunner wore her signature fiery red tresses down around her makeup-free face, showcasing even more of her natural beauty in the sexy photo.

Fans of the model went wild for her most recent snap, which at the time of this writing has accrued over 6,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens of her 205,000 followers took to the comments section as well to shower Haley with compliments not only on her body, but her love for a scrumptious slice of pizza, which she revealed she has been frequently indulging in recently after discovering an “amazing” pizza place down the street from her new New York City apartment.

“That body is everything!!!!! but is there anything better than a girl who loves pizza,” one follower wrote.

Haley is not new to sharing nearly-naked snaps to social media. The model has done so a number of times before on her Instagram account, often times to promote body positivity, which she expressed in a previous snap was going to be an important part of the new year for her.

“Cheers to a year full of embracing the body I used to battle against and want to change,” she captioned another topless photo. “2019 is the year of loving who you are and not giving a damnnnn what anyone has to say about it.”

The model also recently flaunted her incredible figure in Kenya, where she completed her official rookie photo shoot for the upcoming edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which is set to hit shelves later this year in May.