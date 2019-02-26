Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Derriere In Off-White Swimsuit On Instagram

Kylie Jenner returned to her Instagram feed since the cheating scandal involving her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and the ex-boyfriend of her sister Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, the 21-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a one-piece swimsuit that puts her body on full display.

In the photo in question, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is lying on her side as she dons an off-white swimsuit that highlights her curvy figure, particularly her derriere. The one-piece Kylie is rocking has different strings that criss-cross on her back, tying in the middle.

The cosmetics mogul is lying on her right side with her booty facing the camera, putting it at the center of the photo. She is resting on what looks to be patio furniture outdoors during golden hour, judging by how the sun is shining on her from the side. Her dark hair is sprawled around her on the brown cushion on which she is lying. With one hand she is touching her hair while she is resting her left hand in front of her face.

White-framed sunglasses are lying in front of her, matching the color of her swimsuit.

The snapshot, which Kylie shared with her whopping 127 million Instagram fans, racked up more than 1.5 million likes and more than 15,200 comments in under an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform flocked to her comments section to compliment her beauty, but also to comment on the whole Khloe-Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama.

“Mood for Kickin Jordyn to the woods,” one user joked.

“I guess the drama has you exhausted,” another one chimed in.

As the comments suggest, social media users are not yet over the fact that Kylie’s best friend and business partner Jordyn allegedly had an affair with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan. As E! News reported, Kylie, who is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, marked down the price of her $27 Jordy Velvet Lip Kit, which was first released last May, by marking the raspberry-hued liquid lipstick and lineras one of the site’s “best values.”

According to the same report, Kylie cut off their relationship even further by “completely [cutting] off” Woods, with whom she has been friends since eighth grade. As per the article, Kylie asked the model and clothing designer to leave the guest house at her decorated Hidden Hills, Calif. house.

“Kylie’s life has been turned upside down,” continued the source.