Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 9: Colton Hits The Fantasy Suites & The Fence Jump Finally Happens

It’s almost time to find out who Colton Underwood chooses this season on The Bachelor. However, spoilers tease that there are a lot of crazy moments coming up before those final scenes. Viewers watched the hometown dates play out Monday night in Episode 8 and next up is Episode 9 airing on Monday, March 4.

The Inquisitr has shared that ABC seems to be planning to show the beginning of Colton’s overnight dates on March 4 and then the “Women Tell All” airs on Tuesday, March 5. The following Monday will be the next part of Colton’s journey and that will carry over into the final episode and “After the Final Rose” special on Tuesday, March 12.

Viewers have been waiting since the January premiere to see this big fence jump that Underwood does at some point and Bachelor spoilers suggest that it’ll finally happen in Episode 9. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Colton has even said that after that jump he had essentially quit the show for a brief period of time and fans can probably bet on being left with a cliffhanger at that point.

More specific Bachelor spoilers will emerge in the days ahead prior to the next show airing. However, the “Women Tell All” special just taped in Los Angeles and attendees were shown this upcoming episode during the taping. As a result, some spoilers have managed to leak out already.

Unfortunately, some of the Bachelor spoilers floating around after the “WTA” conflict with one another. Despite that, it looks like Reddit posters who say they have intel from the taping concur that Episode 9 will feature the first fantasy suite date with Colton and Tayshia Adams. As Reality Steve’s previous spoilers had noted, Cassie Randolph’s date is shown second.

As everybody saw during Monday’s episode, Cassie and her father had an intense conversation about this experience during her hometown. During Episode 9, it seems that there will be a confessional featuring Cassie voicing some worries about what she talked about with her father and admitting she may not feel ready for an engagement.

Viewers will also seemingly see the daytime portion of Colton and Cassie’s next date and Bachelor spoilers indicate that Underwood will do a confessional or something of that nature saying that he’s decided Randolph is the one for him and he’s totally in love with her.

While viewers will have to tune in to see exactly what comes next and how much is shown toward the end of this March 4 show, it seems that everybody will finally get the fence jump. However, it also seems that this comes after the bombshell Cassie drops on Colton about not feeling ready to get engaged as she decides to leave the show.

(SPOILER): It will after next weeks episode https://t.co/5FU6Qolp5Z — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 25, 2019

Reality Steve had teased that’s what happened, as The Inquisitr has reported before, and it seems that’s where the next show will stop. The spoiler king shared via Twitter that by the time Episode 9 ends, viewers will see why Colton does what he does, although it may take longer to understand why.

Luckily, viewers know that the season doesn’t end on that sour note of Cassie Randolph quitting the show and Colton Underwood essentially following suit. The Bachelor spoilers hint that there may still be a happy ending with this season and fans will be anxious to watch these last few episodes play out.