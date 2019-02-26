Jeff Bezos Spotted At Oscars Party Near Lauren Sanchez’s Estranged Husband

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a brunette date on his arm that was most assuredly not Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos’s companion for the post-ceremony bash was none other than his sister Christina, who was by his side as he mingled with guests.

Sanchez was out of sight but possibly not quite out of mind. The anchor’s estranged husband Patrick Whitesell also happened to be at the party, according to People. A source said they were within “earshot” of each other, but the two men did not cross paths.

Bezos and Sanchez have not been seen together since news of their relationship made headlines. However, a source told People the couple is “in constant contact.”

The Hollywood Life reported that Sanchez was completely in support of Bezos following the aftermath of his accusations that The National Enquirer’s publisher AMI allegedly used nude photos to blackmail him. A source told them, “Lauren Sanchez has been nothing but supportive of everything going on with Jeff Bezos. Jeff has been spending a lot more time in L.A. lately, often visiting Amazon offices weekly and spending time in the Venice area. They don’t officially live together, but basically do since they spend every night together when they’re in L.A.”

The couple developed a professional relationship while working together on a number of projects. That relationship “gradually” grew into a romantic connection, a source that knew the couple said.

Bezos and Sanchez’s affair was outed in the media after The National Enquirer leaked romantic text messages sent between the two of them. Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced their separation on January 9 in a joint statement that was shared on Twitter.

In their statement, the former couple expressed their immense fortune at having found one another, and gratitude for all the years they spent married to each other. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.” They have four children together.

Despite rumors they would arrive together come Oscar Sunday, Bezos made the rounds without Sanchez, appearing at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s exclusive Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The entrepreneur was seen talking with Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied outside the event.