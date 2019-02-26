Julianne Hough Calls Nina Dobrev Her ‘Soul Sister’ In Gorgeous Vanity Fair Oscars Post

Friends who attend star-studded Oscars parties together stay together!

Over the course of their friendship, Julianna Hough and Nina Dobrev have been nearly inseparable, going to parties together and even traveling the world together. So it comes as no shock that the two joined forces yet again this week and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with one another. Hough took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her and her BFF posing together outside the shindig.

In the image, both ladies look like they’re dressed to impress with Julianne in a see-through sequined top and a high-waisted and flowy orange skirt. She wears her blonde locks slicked back and accessorized the look with a pair of black earrings and a matching black clutch.

Dobrev looks equally as gorgeous as her counterpart in a form-fitting white gown. Parts of the top of the actress’ gown are sheer and it features some puffy material just below the midriff. The bottom of the gown is tight on the thighs but it flows out toward the bottom.

So far, the image has earned Hough a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes in addition to 80 plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to let the two ladies know how amazing they look while countless others couldn’t help but comment on their sweet friendship.

“You both look amazing! Love these both,” one follower wrote.

“Did u guys have fun?? i need to know everything hahhaahha.”

“You both look wonderful!!! I love your dresses,” another chimed in.

Hough also posted another series of photos from the evening and while Dobrev was also present in those snapshots, so were Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski. In each of the photos, the ladies are laughing and having a good time and it’s easy to see that they had a fabulous time together.

And it’s not uncommon for Dobrev and Hough to gush over their friendship on both social media and in interviews. Last year, the ladies sat down with People where they talked about how important they are to each other and how much their friendship means. The two explained that they met six years ago after being introduced by a mutual friend.

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life,” Dobrev gushed. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other.”

Hough shared in the same sentiments as her BFF, comparing their relationship to ying and yang. How sweet!