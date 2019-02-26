Bella Hadid Posts Multiple Skin-Baring Snaps On Instagram To Set Pulses Racing

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 22.9 million followers with several risqué photographs which left very little to the imagination of the viewers. Per the caption of her post, the photo session was carried out for Interview Magazine‘s newest edition.

In the new set of photos, Bella opted for a combination of sporty and dance-ready look wherein she exposed some serious skin by donning sports bras and tugging at her gym pants to expose her thong. In one of the pictures, Bella wore a transparent tutu dress through which she flashed a glimpse of her nipple. However, to comply with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, Bella partially censored her nipples through Instagram’s pic-editing tool. Nonetheless, she still left a lot for her fans to drool over, so much so that the post in question racked up 270,000-plus likes and one thousand comments within an hour of having been posted.

Commenting on the sexiness of her pictures, one fan wrote that even though he has seen Bella’s skin-baring photographs a hundred times, he can’t get enough of it and experiences the same excitement every time she shares a new sultry snap on social media.

Another admirer took a leap of faith by writing that he is jealous of Bella’s boyfriend – The Weeknd – and offered her to date him instead. Still, others showered the 22-year-old stunner with the usual complimentary comments and hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration and love for her.

A day before posting the current photos, Bella shared a video with her fans wherein she could be seen busting out of a strappy, red dress with lots of embellishments under the neckline, while she walked down the hallway of a hotel in a typical model-like fashion. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, within a few hours of going live, more than 100,000 Instagram users favorited Bella’s haute couture look while about 600 of them took their time to post a personalized message for the stunner in the comments section as of the publishing of the piece.

In between her sultry video and the most recent, skin-baring photo shoot, Bella treated her fans to another picture wherein she could be seen wearing a lemon-yellow dress with puff sleeves and a large, leather belt to accentuate her slim waist.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she is in Athens, Greece, for a day and she is so tired that she can hardly keep her eyes open – which shows that modeling is not only about glitz and glamour but is quite a challenging and stressful profession.