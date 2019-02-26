Theresa Caputo Goes Glam In Sequin LBD Following Ex’s Decision To Take New Romance Public

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo isn’t letting the fact that her ex-husband is moving on keep her from having a little fun. The reality star recently got glamorous in a little black dress for a night out for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Caputo looked stylish in a sparkly black dress with lace overlay, a small black bag and oodles of bling, from her sparkling ring and hoop earrings to her seriously stunning nails. She posted an image of her look on Instagram, noting her rare departure from the usual gym ensemble that she prefers.

Elton John’s Oscar viewing party is hosted every year for the past 27 years by Sir Elton John and David Furnish to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This time, in addition to Caputo, stars like Paris Hilton, Judith Light, Diana Ross, Kristin Chenoweth, and Patricia Arquette showed up for the worthy bash. The evening featured a performance by Elton John and the Killers for the guests after a lavish dinner.

The event raised $6.3 million towards AIDS research, according to Vogue, and the dinner has raised nearly $25 million since it started in 1993, so Caputo’s glam efforts were for a seriously worthy cause.

The 52-year-old’s thrilling night out comes just days after her ex Larry showed off his new significant other in a post on Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported.

Caputo and her husband officially divorced in December after 28 years of marriage and a very public split, and for a while, neither was up to sharing any details about whether they were moving on.

“I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now,” Caputo’s ex told TMZ in June. Last week, he shocked fans by posting the image of his “baby boo.”

A friend close to Caputo said that the medium is letting things rattle her and she is learning to live her life on her own again. She married while she was in her 20s, the friend said, so everything is different for her now that she is no longer part of a couple.

“Theresa got married at a really young age and hasn’t really experienced life outside of Larry [and] being married,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Theresa is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

Part of that new adventure is preparing her “mother of the bride” body for her daughter Victoria’s upcoming nuptials. Caputo posted an image of herself getting sweaty in the gym in order to prepare for the big day.