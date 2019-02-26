‘The Bachelor’ Producer Teases Hannah Brown Could Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

The Alabama beauty queen could 'B' the next Bachelorette if she gets enough fan support.

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has moved on from Khloe Kardashian, and now he wants fans to help him pick the next Bachelorette. The longtime ABC showrunner, who recently got into a bit of a Twitter war with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when he announced that she was “in contention” to be the next leading lady on The Bachelorette, posted to Twitter to ask fans to cast their votes for the next series star.

“I’d assume @khloekardashian is no longer interested,” The Bachelor producer added, just days after Kardashian threatened to sic her lawyers on him if he didn’t stop spreading “fake news.”

Now, Mike Fleiss is teasing the possibility of an established franchise star to lead the next cycle of his female-led reality show.

“To B or not to B?” Fleiss tweeted. “That is the question?”

It did not take long for Bachelor fans to assume that he was referring to recently eliminated Bachelor contestant Hannah Brown and weigh in on the comments section of his post with photos and gifs of Colton Underwood’s castoff.

“We want Hannah B!” several fans wrote, with one adding, “Yes, she has more personality than the other 3 combined!!”

“YESSS TO B, it’ll be the most dramatic season yet!” another fan wrote of the Alabama pageant queen.

But others fired back with, “Not to B!” And one commenter joked that if Fleiss was referring to veteran Bachelor Nation fan favorite Becca Tilley, then “Yes, B!”

Hannah Brown, who is known as Hannah B on The Bachelor, was sent packing after Colton Underwood brought her to his Colorado hometown. The Alabama beauty queen’s elimination in the Colorado-based episode was a shock, considering Underwood had brought her home to meet his parents.

Brown also caused drama this season as she butted heads with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, her nemesis from the pageant circuit. Brown who scored the very first one-on-one date with Colton Underwood this season, told the former NFL star that she and Caelynn had a “fallout” while competing in the Miss USA pageant and that it became “the most hostile environment” she had ever been in. Hannah also questioned how Colton could be interested in both her and Caelynn because they are two very different people.

Many Bachelor fans felt bad for Hannah Brown when she was sent home by Colton after their date in his hometown, and she is getting a lot of support from Bachelor Nation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Spoiler King Reality Steve has also not ruled out that Hannah Brown could be a strong contender for the coveted Bachelorette title.

Of course, with Mike Fleiss being Mike Fleiss, all of his teasers are subject to change. The Bachelor showrunner later tweeted that no official decision on the new Bachelorette will be made “until Bachelor Nation weighs in.”

Bachelor Nation is definitely weighing on his “To B or not to B” post, so stay tuned.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.