Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Her Official Last Day With The ‘Today Show’

News of Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure from The Today Show came as a shock to many fans of the star who, along with co-star Hoda Kotb, made drinking wine at 10 a.m. a little more acceptable. Though the announcement was made last year in December with the promise of the end of her tenure with the show sometime in April, no official date had been given — until today.

According to E! News, the 65-year-old talk show host made the announcement on Monday morning’s edition of The Today Show‘s famous fourth-hour segment “Katie Lee & Hoda,” revealing that her final day with the show would be on April 5. The date comes just six weeks after its revelation, and also happens to be only two days before the mark of her 11-year anniversary with the program on April 7.

Following the news, Kathie Lee’s co-star Hoda shared a sweet video compilation for her pal that featured a myriad of famous faces in the talk show business, including Katie Couric, Jerry Springer, and Andy Cohen, who was also joined by his newborn son Ben. Also included in the touching tribute was a message from Regis Philbin, whom she co-hosted LIVE! with Regis and Kathie Lee with from 1985 to 2000.

“Kathie Lee, you want to know the best part of my life was the 15 years I spent with you,” Philbin said, his words playing over a throwback clip of the pair toasting to their years together on their former daytime talk show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kathie Lee shared with her viewers that she would be leaving The Today Show in December of last year.

“I have something to share with everybody, and it’s bittersweet, as these things always are. I’ve been here almost 11 years — thought I would stay here one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it’s our 11th anniversary I’m going to be leaving The Today Show,” she said in her emotional announcement.

While Gifford may be leaving the beloved morning show, it will not be the end of her time in the spotlight, as she also shared that she would be embarking on new projects including, USA Today reported, The God Who Sees, an 11-minute film shooting in Israel.

And though her final episode with the show is just a few short weeks away, Hoda assured fans that the conclusion of her dear friend’s time with the program would be nothing short of spectacular.

“You’ve heard of the Queen’s Jubilee? Multiply that by about 10 and that’s going to be Kathie Lee’s send-off,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year on January.