NBA Rumors: ‘Everyone’ On Celtics Available This Summer For Potential Anthony Davis Trade, Per Shams Charania

Back when New Orleans Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis made his trade request official and announced that he has no plans of re-signing with the team in the summer of 2020, the Boston Celtics were automatically out as a candidate to land the superstar big man before the trade deadline. Per The Sporting News, this was because of the so-called “Derrick Rose Rule,” which, in part, prohibits NBA teams from having multiple players who had signed maximum extensions on their rookie contracts and have yet to sign a brand new deal as a free agent.

With Davis stuck in New Orleans until the end of the current season and Rose Rule signee Kyrie Irving preparing to enter free agency, the Celtics will finally be free to make a move for him this summer while competing with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. But who would they be willing to give up? According to a new report from The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the answer to that question would be just about any Boston player, or combination of players, who may catch the Pelicans’ fancy.

Citing Charania’s report, The Sporting News wrote on Monday that per league sources, the Celtics told the Pelicans that “everyone can be available” once the trade talks for Anthony Davis resume this summer. This represents a slight contrast to how the Lakers reportedly made several young players and veterans available in trade packages for Davis, but never included their best player, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, in these offers.

Add the Boston Celtics to the Anthony Davis’ wish list. And add some intrigue to the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. https://t.co/BH4jlDRJop — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2019

Much like the Lakers’ rumored offers for Davis typically featured any combination of young core players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart, Boston’s own youngsters, including, but not limited to second-year forward Jayson Tatum, were also regularly mentioned as potential trade pieces for the All-NBA big man.

Speaking to The Athletic, Tatum stressed that he hasn’t let the trade rumors get him down, as he’s willing to play “for anyone” in the league.

“I’ll play basketball anywhere,” said Tatum, as quoted by The Sporting News. “I’ll play for whoever wants me. That’s my job. I know I can’t control any of that stuff, so I’m not going to lose sleep over it. Trade talk doesn’t bother me. I’ll play for anyone.”

While it’s not 100 percent certain whether the Pelicans will specifically demand Tatum in a possible trade scenario with the Celtics, Bleacher Report wrote that Boston could be the team that has the most to offer New Orleans in exchange for Davis, thanks to their many talented young players and attractive draft assets.