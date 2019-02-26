Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Hug With Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend Irina Shayk

It appears the two women are on good terms despite rumors that Gaga and Cooper have a secret romance.

There’s no bad blood between Lady Gaga and Irinia Shayk, Us Weekly is reporting. There have been rumors of a potential romance between Gaga and her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper due to their admiration of each other and their natural chemistry. Of course, Cooper is a taken man and even shares a child with Shayk, 23-month-old Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Many thought there would be plenty of tension between the singer and the model after Gaga’s intimate performance of “Shallow” with Cooper at the 91st Academy Awards, but a picture taken at the event disproves this theory. Gaga and Shayk were photographed hugging each other tight, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

While Gaga and Cooper got people talking by eyeing each other sensually and sitting close enough to kiss during their performance, Shayk apparently felt no jealously. The former Victoria’s Secret model reportedly jumped out of her seat and applauded upon the song’s conclusion, and Gaga later kissed the cheeks of both Cooper and Shayk. Cooper and Shayk are a solid pair who have been together since April 2015, but viewers of this year’s Oscars ceremony were still suspicious of the relationship between Gaga and Cooper. Former Spice Girl Mel B is one of the people who expressed suspicion, having revealed her feelings about the performance during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” she said. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not … hopefully it’s only professional.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars performance described as 'close and intimate' https://t.co/el973hZdbr pic.twitter.com/pjNyO14LNh — The Independent (@Independent) February 26, 2019

While Gaga and Cooper do appear close, it may just be that they admire each other’s talents immensely. Both performers have sung each other’s praises repeatedly while discussing the making of A Star is Born. According to E! News, however, Cooper’s ex-wife apparently wouldn’t put it past the actor-turned-director to maybe pursue something with the singer. Jennifer Esposito, who married Cooper in 2007 and split from him a mere four months later, referred to him as a “master manipulator” in her memoir.

She also stirred the pot on a post that was made in jest. Comedian David Spade posted a photo of Gaga and Cooper’s Oscars performance, jokingly captioning the snap, “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f***ing?”

“Ha,” Esposito commented.

While Cooper and Shayk don’t appear to be on the rocks, Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino earlier this month after dating for two years. Time will tell if the rumors about Gaga and Cooper become reality!