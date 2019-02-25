Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton’s Sweet Romance

Malek calls Boynton 'his love' as the two celebrate his productive awards' season together.

It’s been a hectic awards season for Rami Malek as he received some well-deserved acclaim for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. However, Malek’s been honest that he enjoyed making the movie not only to showcase his talents but also because he met his new love, girlfriend and co-star Lucy Boynton, while making the film.

After he heard the announcement on Sunday evening that he had won the coveted Best Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards, he kissed Boynton affectionately before he performed his acceptance speech, which included a sweet comment to her.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” Malek said, according to ET Online.

“You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart.”

Back on April 24, 2018, we first learned that Boynton, 25, and Malek, 37, were dating, according to Us Weekly. Before his relationship with Boynton, Malek had been dating Portia Doubleday, his co-star from Mr. Robot.

Malek and Boynton met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, where the two portrayed love interests as co-stars in the film. Boynton played Mary Austin, who dated Freddie Mercury and was a focus of some of Queen’s songs.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told close to Boynton and Malek said, according to ET Online.

“He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

Is that even allowed Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek ? pic.twitter.com/1Of8d1XgcH — Raphina (@heyllyla) February 25, 2019

After it became public that both Boynton and Malek were an item in April of 2018, the couple was seen and photographed together frequently. It’s easy to see, even in early pictures of them, that they had no issues with being publicly affectionate and clearly enjoyed each other’s company.

As awards season neared, we’ve seen several red carpet pairings featuring the duo together. In October 2018, the couple was seen being very affectionate at the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh London Pop-Up. The pictures taken of the couple show Malek with his arm around Boynton. Then, in November, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Award, the two lovingly posed for pictures again.

On January 3, Malek captured the Breakthrough Artist Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. After his win, he thanked Boynton affectionately during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton,” Malek said, according to ET Online.

“You have been my ally, my confidante, my love. Thank you so much.”

Malek thanked Boynton once again after he won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama award at the Golden Globes as well. He also followed up with his loving comments at the Oscars to Boynton, solidifying their strength as a couple.