Kim Zolciak Biermann Sued After Failing To Pay Massive Credit Card Bill, According To ‘Radar Online’

She may not be tardy for the party, but Kim Zolciak Biermann is definitely tardy on her credit card payments.

According to Radar Online, the Don’t Be Tardy star is currently in some hot water with American Express after failing to pay a hefty bill. According to the publication, the reality star was sued by American Express National Bank this past November after failing to pay a bill amounting to over $215,000. According to the lawsuit, Biermann has failed and continues to fail to pay the amounts due on the account.

“Defendant [Zolciak] agreed to pay and was obligated to pay the Plaintiff for all extended credit on Defendant’s account,” the court documents read. “Pursuant to the parties’ agreement, Plaintiff transmitted to Defendants a monthly billing statement for the account, and Defendant was obligated to pay the minimum payment due as set forth on that statement on a monthly basis.”

Right now, the case remains open and Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, accepted the paperwork that was served to the famous family on February 9, 2019. Thus far, Kim or her husband have not commented on the lawsuit but this is not the first time in recent weeks that Kim has made headlines for less than ideal reasons.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, things got a little awkward during a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s late night show Watch What Happens Live. After chatting for a bit, Zolciak brought up the fact that she was not invited to Cohen’s recent baby shower, in which 50 members of different Real Housewives franchises were invited to.

Zolciak told Cohen that she thought it was “weird” that she did not get an invite. Currently, Zolciak is not starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta anymore but she did in years past and is currently on her own Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy. Though Andy himself was not in charge of the invites, he had to explain to Kim why she was snubbed.

Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, and NeNe Leakes hosted the big bash, and as Cohen explained, Kim was not invited since it was only “current housewives” who were sent invites. Since Kim is no longer a housewife, that is why she was not invited, according to the new father.

“It was thrown by the five current housewives. NeNe brought Phaedra [Parks] as a surprise,” the 50-year-old explained.

“I was gonna say, that b**** is old as f***. Old, like a couple years ago,” Zolciak told Cohen. “Did you like that surprise?”

Cohen said yes, that he loves to see all the housewives, and also pointed out the fact that he did send Kim a text message on the day of his shower, telling her that he wished she had been there. Either way, Zolciak wouldn’t have been able to attend the party since she had back surgery the day before.

