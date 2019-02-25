Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo Sign ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

The gun control debate has been a controversial one in the past few years, with many calling for stricter laws in the wake of multiple mass shootings that have claimed the lives of thousands, including many innocent children.

While the continued shootings have outraged millions, others have been outraged by the possibility that the government is going to take away their guns. The overwhelming evidence, however, shows that the ease of access to guns, even for those who have a history of problems, has only increased the danger.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have finally decided to take an important step to prevent that from continuing, CBS News New York reported.

On Monday, Pelosi and Cuomo signed a Red Flag Bill in New York, which will crack down on just how easy it currently is for anyone to buy a gun. People who have shown themselves to be a threat to others will no longer be able to purchase guns. It is also now easier for law enforcement to seize them in the state now that the bill has been passed.

Teachers and family members are also given an opportunity to get the courts involved in preventing shootings in the future if they feel that someone is a threat to the community.

The Red Flag Bill is now law. Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for joining me today to sign this life-saving legislation into law. The Red Flag Bill will save lives by empowering school teachers to do something when they believe something bad is going to happen. pic.twitter.com/s3aBKze3kK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 25, 2019

“To all the survivors and their families, to advocates, to the moms who demand action, you’re getting it today,” Cuomo said, adding, “New York is proud of what we’ve done on the issue of gun violence. If you don’t have a background check on private sales you have nothing.”

Cuomo also stated that while it is a great victory for the state of New York, the same measures need to be implemented everywhere in the U.S., as it’s still far too easy for people to transport guns across state lines.

Pelosi also made a not very subtle dig at President Donald Trump, pointing out that gun violence is an actual national emergency.

Cuomo added onto that with his own statement.

“We are empowering teachers not by giving them guns like the President wants — but by arming and empowering them with the law, so when a teacher or family member sees there is a problem, they can go to a judge and get a court-ordered evaluation.”

The bill will officially go into effect in 180 days. It was originally passed by the state legislature in January, despite no support from Republicans.