Demi Rose Puts Her Assets On Display In Gold Bikini On Instagram

It looks like Demi Rose Mawby is reminiscing about the incredible time she had in Thailand earlier this year. On Monday, the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling throwback snapshot of herself in a gold bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the British beauty is rocking an interesting gold top that consists of a single strap that crosses over her chest, tying around her neck. Because the top wraps from the back, it leaves her chest very much exposed. She is wearing a skimpy thong in matching gold that sits high on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her killer curves and hourglass figure.

Demi Rose has her body toward the onlooker while she is looking at a point off-camera. She is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down in straight tresses that fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest. Demi Rose is wearing minimal makeup, consisting of mascara that highlights her long lashes and accentuates her powerful brows and nude lipstick.

Judging by the background of the photo, Demi Rose appears to be hanging out by a boat in Ko Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, as the post’s geotag suggests.

The photo, which Demi Rose with her 8.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 112,000 likes and more than 630 comments in just an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their appreciation for Demi Rose’s knockout physique.

“You Looking Gorgeous. Take care and God bless you,” one user wrote.

“Hour glass figure. Killing it,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail previously noted, Demi Rose spent a few weeks in Thailand earlier this year. The model was spotted in this same outfit in early February where she showed off her enviable figure in Phuket. Demi Rose has previously shared that “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet” is responsible for her internet famous curves, particularly her derriere, the report pointed out.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she is quoted as saying.