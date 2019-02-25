Sara Sampaio Exposes Her Model Figure In An Amazing Blue Outfit By Armani

Known for her angelic looks and beautiful smile, whenever Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio dresses up for an event, her sense of style reemphasizes as to why she is a top model. Along with her fellow models, Sara recently attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where she displayed her usual beauty and glamor as she donned a gorgeous blue outfit by Armani which turned many heads at the event.

And apart from becoming the center of attention at the party, Sara took to her Instagram and shared two set of pictures with her 7.3 million ardent admirers who instantly fell in love with the Portuguese beauty.

Sara’s beautiful blue dress came with some red sequin detailing on the sleeves as well as a plunging neckline that went all the way down to the stomach to expose her enviable cleavage. She wore a matching pair of pointed-toed stilettos, tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, accessorized with some gorgeous red-and-silver drop earrings and wore some red eyeshadow and pink lipstick to pull off a very sexy look.

In the first set, Sara posted four up-close images of herself while in the second post, she provided a full-length view of her dress. The first ones amassed more than 174,000 likes and 600-plus comments while the second pic racked up an additional 50,000 likes and close to 200 comments – all within a matter of two hours after having been posted.

The immediate traction proves Sara’s popularity on the photo-sharing website and shows that her fans eagerly wait for her pictures every day. Commenting on the picture, one admirer admitted that Sara is the most stunning woman he has ever seen in his life, while another devout fan said that the model has the sexiest body among all Victoria’s Secret models.

Another agreed with the comment and added that even though Sara’s dress is not as revealing as he would like it to be, she has proved that she doesn’t need to show skin in order to look sexy.

Prior to posting the stunning pics from the said Oscar party, Sara shared a picture wherein she was featured wearing a simple red dress that she paired with silver high-heeled stilettos and a white purse. She wore her hair down and finished her look with a dark red lipstick to pull off an impressive “lady in red” persona.

Before that, Sara showed off her chic sense of style by donning a black denim suit which she teamed with a plunging blazer as she went to attend the Variety x Armani Makeup Artistry Dinner in Los Angeles. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model added a sexy twist to her blazer by wearing nothing underneath it — a move which left her admirers totally hot under the collar.