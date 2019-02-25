Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson To Be More Present In Daughter True’s Life Despite Cheating Scandal

Even though she may not be together with Tristan Thompson any longer, Khloe Kardashian is still hoping that he will be a figure in their daughter True’s life.

Just last week, Khloe cut things off with Tristan once and for all after the shamed NBA star was caught making out with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party in the Los Angeles area over Valentine’s Day weekend. Kardashian herself was not at the party where everything went down but many of her friends who were in attendance confirmed that the news was indeed true.

Since then, Khloe has been very emotional and angry as she deals with the aftermath of the scandal. But despite her hard feelings for her baby daddy, she still wants him to be a part of their daughter’s life, according to the Hollywood Life. Thompson was in Los Angeles from February 14-20 after the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Los Angeles Lakers and during the All-Star break, but a source close to the star says that Khloe was disappointed that Tristan didn’t make a ton of time to see his nearly 1-year-old daughter and was instead out partying.

“Khloe feels like Tristan doesn’t see True that often as a whole and feels that she needs her father more present in her life. Khloe was extremely close with her own father and wants that for True as well,” the source shares. “Khloe knows that financially, True is stable between herself and Tristan and is strong enough to be a single mom, however, she’d like to see Tristan step it up more physically.”

The insider also dishes that Khloe is understanding of Tristan’s busy travel schedule during the NBA season, but when the season is over, she is hoping that he will make more time to spend with his baby girl. And Khloe has always made a habit of putting True first, which is the reason why she stayed with Tristan after the first cheating scandal broke.

Even though Kardashian found out that Thompson was cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their first daughter, she took the high road and allowed Tristan in the delivery room to witness the birth of baby True. Later, Kardashian explained that regardless of what Thompson did to her, he didn’t want to take the birth moment away from Tristan or True.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” Khloe explained in a tweet. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.”

This coming March, a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs and the cheating drama is expected to play out.