Krysten Ritter Debuts Her Baby Bump At The Oscars

Pregnant with her first child, Krysten Ritter posed for pictures with her boyfriend, Adam Granduciel.

When she arrived at the Oscars 2019 on Sunday, people immediately noticed that there was something different about Krysten Ritter. The actress arrived to present an award with her boyfriend and date Adam Granduciel, the front man for the band War on Drugs. The two have been an item since 2015. As she posed for pictures with Granduciel, Ritter showed off a baby bump, and also confirmed her pregnancy via social media.

“Surprise!!! #oscars,” Ritter posted on Instagram, with a picture of her and Granduciel on the red carpet as Ritter showed off her baby bump, according to Extra.

The baby will be the 37-year-old Jessica Jones star’s first child. Ritter was not shy about showing off her baby bump as she wore a form-fitting, gorgeous, burgundy laced gown. The gown featured a mock-neckline and is from Reem Acra’s Fall/Winter ’19 Collection, according to ET Online. Ritter also wore dark red lipstick and appeared glowingly radiant as a new mother.

Ritter is known to be private about her personal life, and never shared much about her relationship other than occasional photos of her and her boyfriend. Earlier in February, Granduciel’s birthday passed, and Ritter posted a note to him on Instagram.

“Happy bday to the coolest dude I know. Love you, man. @thewarondrugs,” Ritter wrote to Granduciel below a picture of the couple, according to People.

Mom to be @Krystenritter is beautiful on the #Oscars carpet – see more beautiful looks here: https://t.co/ED3wnHJSjD pic.twitter.com/Qx5p3tUS4P — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 25, 2019

While Ritter did wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, she never mentioned anything about a pregnancy over her social media account until she appeared at the Oscars on Sunday night. The last Instagram post she made discussed the ending of her series, Jessica Jones, which Netflix announced after six seasons just days earlier. In the picture, Ritter’s baby bump is not visible, and she appears with her fellow friends and cast members.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it,” Ritter posted, according to ET Online.

While it is exciting to hear about Ritter’s pregnancy and happiness, it is unfortunate that her pregnancy announcement came shortly after Netflix decided to end her show.

“We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Ritter shared on her Instagram account, according to ET Online.