HBO Releases More Footage From Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

The critically acclaimed series comes to an end with its final season.

HBO’s line-up of original shows includes a variety of genres, most of which have been critically acclaimed. The cable network could possibly be one of the very few networks who consistently provide award-winning content on a regular basis. This is in no small part due to the success of the television series Game Of Thrones, adapted from George R. R. Martin’s book series, A Song Of Ice And Fire. With its final season right around the corner, the network recently released a teaser on its official YouTube channel of all its new shows, which featured all-new footage from its last season of Game Of Thrones.

It seems that HBO will forego any actual teaser or trailer for its individual shows, instead focusing on sizzle reels such as this. The new footage from Game Of Thrones reveals a lot involving the storyline of Season 8. When audiences last saw the Starks, most of them had reunited at Winterfell, right when the Night’s Watch fell courtesy of the Night King on his brand new ice dragon. The stakes are high and the threat is near, which is why fans will be delighted to see dragons flying over what looks like Winterfell. With the two main leads of the series, John Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), on their way to join the others, the sight of a dragon over Winterfell signifies the coming together of all the protagonists of the series. The new footage also reveals one of the fan-favorite characters of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looking up in the sky in wonder, presumably at the dragon.

The cast of Outstanding Drama Series winner ‘Game of Thrones’ poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Game Of Thrones has been highly acclaimed and has become a phenomenon when it comes to television show ratings. The series is among the very few genre shows that have been able to bridge the gap between fans of a particular genre and casual audiences. The last season of the show will be bittersweet for many, given this popularity. However, there are already plans to develop spin-offs and prequels of the franchise, in order to allow audiences to continue experiencing this universe. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the first prequel spin-off has been cast and is all set to begin production in the summer of 2019, looking for a possible 2021 release date.

Season 8 of Game Of Thrones marks years of build-up, tense storytelling that has had polarizing critical reception, and many theories, all coming to a natural conclusion. HBO has been strategic in developing other franchises to fill the void left by Game Of Thrones, one of which is another book adaptation, His Dark Materials, which can be seen in the recent teaser as well.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 will begin airing on HBO on April 14, 2019.