Heidi Klum Shows Off Amazingly Long And Lean Stems At ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party

Heidi Klum was just one of many celebrity A-listers who attended the star-studded Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash.

As is tradition, celebrities who attend the swanky party are photographed just outside the event before making their way into the party. Klum made sure to share a photo of herself at the event and it’s easy to see that she looks nothing short of spectacular.

The supermodel posted not one but two photos of her gown, giving her nearly 6 million followers a view of the front and back of the gorgeous dress. The first photo in the set shows Klum in a beautiful black dress that appears to have feathered details on the sleeves and on the skirt portion. The middle of the dress is sheer and has gold and black beads that cover her breasts.

The back of the dress features a long and gorgeous black and gold train that hits the floor. The front of the dress is super short but it perfectly shows off Klum’s long and lean legs. To complete her look, Heidi holds a matching black clutch and a pair of sky-high black heels.

The 45-year-old wears her long blonde locks down and slightly wavy and appears to be having a good time at the party as she wears a huge smile on her face. So far, the mother of four’s sexy post has earned her a lot of attention from her fans with over 28,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in just a short time of going live.

While some fans commented on the post to let Heidi know how amazing she looks, countless others took to the post to gush over her eye-dropping gown.

” You are Elegant As Always!! I love your Dress and I love your new Hairstyle You are Beautiful!!”

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” another follower commented.

“You looked gorgeous! So did Tom,” one more gushed along with a heart and flame emoji.

Back in December, the Inquisitr shared that the supermodel took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share some good news with her millions of fans. In an adorable post, Klum shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz celebrating their engagement. The picture-perfect image shows Klum wrapping her arm around Kaulitz’s head as she shows off her brand new sparkler for the camera.

The caption of the image is simple, with Klum just telling fans, “I said yes,” along with a red heart emoji. Prior to the engagement, the famous pair had only been dating for about eight months. This will be the third marriage for the 45-year-old who was previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and then singer Seal from 2005 to 2014.