Lala Kent Spends Time With Boyfriend Randall Emmett’s Two Daughters After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Split

Lala Kent shared sweet videos on Instagram.

Lala Kent is taking her stepmom role very seriously.

Months after getting engaged to film producer Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is enjoying her life as a stepmom to his two daughters, London and Rylee. Over the weekend, she shared several videos of herself spending time with them on her Instagram Stories.

In her videos, the girls were first seen enjoying a colorful snack.

“My babies,” Kent wrote in the caption, according to a February 24 report from Celebrity Insider.

After the snack, the girls joined their father for dinner and later in the evening, the entire group enjoyed some family bonding in bed.

Weeks ago, Kent opened up to The Daily Dish about her stepmom role and said it is “so fun” getting to be around London and Rylee.

“I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me but we can also have the best time ever because I’m not your parent. Randall and the mom do such a great job of raising them so I let them handle that part and then I’m the one who’s like, here, have some lip gloss. You want to do fake nails? We can do fake nails,” she explained.

According to Kent, 8-year-old London frequently asks her to use her makeup from her cosmetics line, Give Them Lala Beauty, and Kent obliges. In fact, she joked that London should start an Instagram page and promote her many products.

Kent and Emmett went through a rocky time during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and during tonight’s new episode, fans will watch as Kent reveals they are taking a break. However, after that break, the couple got back together and within a couple of months, they were engaged.

Over the weekend, while attending one of many pre-Oscars events, Kent spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her and Emmett’s future plans for their own kids.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” Kent said. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

During the same interview, Kent said that she and Emmett are planning to get married in Miami during an over-the-top wedding and revealed Emmett is just as involved in the planning process as she is.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.