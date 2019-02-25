John Mayer Throws A Fake ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party With A-List Guests In His Home

John Mayer thinks he might have missed an invitation to Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars party, but no big deal. Instead, he just hosted his own. The crooner showed off the Oscars after-party that he threw in his home on Sunday evening via Instagram Live. Mayer’s party was almost a replica of the real Vanity Fair party, complete with matching decorations, a fake red carpet, and a few A-list stars, according to E! News.

The “New Light” singer explained in his Instagram Live video that he was torn between attending the Vanity Fair party and staying in for the night. Plus, he wasn’t sure if he was ever invited.

“I thought maybe I could kill two birds with one party,” Mayer said.

Mayer’s fake Vanity Fair party included a copy of the magazine’s signature step-and-repeat, as well as a few Vanity Fair Impressions party plates and napkins, which he showed off in a photo on his Instagram feed.

He also had live entertainment and food catered by Shake Shack.

His guests included Halsey, Diplo, Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget, and Jeff Ross, all dressed in red-carpet worthy outfits. Mayer, for example, donned a black suit while Halsey wore a plaid Vivienne Westwood gown with her fiery red hair styled in curls. Saget also went for a classic black suit, while Chapelle opted for a button-down and black pants with a loose black jacket. Ross chose a dark blue velvet jacket, a white shirt, jeans, and a black top hat for the event.

“I just want you to know there’s a Vanity Fair red carpet in my house and Halsey’s posing on it,” Mayer said in one Instagram Stories video, according to Page Six.

The singer posed with his pals in a series of photos on his Instagram feed. He captioned the post, “Last night’s Current Mood: How to be Seen at The @vanityfair Party Without Ever Having to Leave the House and Risking Emotional Vulnerability. A Study in Friendship.”

Amidst all the fun, Mayer hoped that Vanity Fair would understand why he chose to host his own fake party.

“If you work at the Vanity Fair magazine party, please don’t be mad at me because I really want to go next year,” he said. “That’s why I dressed up.”

Meanwhile, stars like Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and more attended the real Vanity Fair party, according to Billboard. Beyonce and Jay-Z also hosted a private party with A-list guests.