Farrah Abraham Appears Disoriented In New Video With Daughter Sophia, Per ‘Radar’

Farrah Abraham sparked controversy with fans on Sunday night during an Instagram live session from an Oscar viewing party in L.A.

According to Radar Online, Farrah Abraham went live wearing a strapless gold dress as her daughter Sophia Abraham, 10, sat next to her wearing a dress in a matching color. They both wore makeup and their hair was done for the occasion.

During the clip, Farrah is seen rocking out to the opening number of the Oscars as Queen and Adam Lambert sang “We Are The Champions” Farrah and Sophia both swayed and sang along to the music.

Abraham was tripping over her words in the clip and looked disoriented. At one point, Sophia held Farrah’s arm down and looked at her mother confused as she struggled to sing the words.

Many fans believed that the former Teen Mom OG star was drunk at the event with her daughter by her side, although she wasn’t seen drinking alcohol in the video clip.

“I can’t imagine getting wasted and acting like a fool where my child can see me,” one social media user commented. “Sophia looks so embarrassed. It makes me really sad this is her reality,” another fan wrote. “This is sad,” a third person stated.

As many fans already know, Farrah Abraham has found herself in trouble with alcohol in the past. The reality star was arrested last summer after she caused a scene at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in June. She was later arrested and officers revealed that they believe she may have been intoxicated at the time.

Abraham eventually pled guilty to the misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer in November and had her battery charged dismissed. She was given a slap on the wrist and sentenced to two years of probation and five days of community service. She was also ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management.

In 2013 Farrah sat down with Dr. Phil after she was arrested for DUI when she said she was in a bad situation and got into her car to drive around the corner and park her car. That’s when she says the cops came and blew the situation out of proportion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in September 2018 she also appeared on the talk show, Face The Truth, with her mother, Debra Danielson. Both Farrah and Debra submitted to drug tests. Danielson’s came back clean, but Abraham tested positive for barbiturates.

“A barbiturate is a central nervous system depressant. There are some prescribed medications,” co-host, Judge Judy Ho, stated, adding that they can be found in sleep aid or mood stabilizers, which the former Teen Mom OG star denied taking.

Farrah Abraham then claimed that the test may have been tampered with and that the results were not correct.