Lea Michele’s Bachelorette Party In Paradise

Lea Michele celebrates as she prepares to tie the knot with Zandy Reich.

February has been a big month for Lea Michele. Michele did plenty of celebrating as she hosted a lavish bachelorette party in Hawaii, kicking off her wedding plans.

Michele became engaged to her boyfriend Zandy Reich, who is the president of the famous AYR clothing company, back in April 2018. The two have been a couple since July 2017. Reich proposed to Michele after the two had been together for over a year. He had the gorgeous, four-carat ring he purchased for Michele personally designed by The Jewelers of Las Vegas and Leor Yerushalami, according to People.

On February 5th, Michele posted the first stream of pictures, giving us a view of her bachelorette party. Michele vacationed in some luxury villas in Hawaii with many of her closest friends, including Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Michele’s best friend, Stephanie Levinson. The pictures Michele posted showed all of the girls posing and smiling, celebrating Michele’s upcoming wedding in matching swimsuits on the beaches of Kalihiwai, Hawaii.

Michele seems to have spared no expense to celebrate her wedding. The villas she rented in Hawaii were advertised for $2,400 per night when she was hosting her party earlier this month, according to The Daily Mail.

Friends and family have been excited to see Michele so happy again, especially after the tragedy she suffered back in 2013 over her previous boyfriend, Corey Monteith. While the two were dating, Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose.

“Cory made me feel like a queen every day,” Michele said, according to Seventeen.“From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful. I only have happy memories of Cory. He was not his addiction – unfortunately, it won. But that wasn’t who he was.”

After Cory’s passing, Michele jumped right back into her hectic work schedule, a decision that some people questioned. However, she stated she found that it helped her handle her sadness since she was supported every day at work by her co-stars and friends.

“We all lost Cory. I didn’t think for one minute that being away from [the Glee cast] was what I wanted. Being on the set of Glee is no more difficult than being at home and finding [Cory’s] slippers under the bed. We had a life and a job together—it goes with you everywhere you go, you can’t get away from grief. So I might as well be surrounded by the people I love and get to lean on them,” Michelle said, according to The Daily Mail.