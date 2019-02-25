Jennifer Aniston And Chelsea Handler Friends Once Again After Squashing Years-Long Beef

Jennifer Aniston has a lot of friends by her side, and comedienne Chelsea Handler is reportedly one of them again.

As it was reported a few years ago, former good friends Aniston and Handler got into a beef, though the details were kept private. The feud went on for a few years, but now, according to Radar Online, the ladies have worked through their problems — and they’re pals once again.

“No one but Chelsea and Jen know what happened between the two of them, but whatever is it, they have both moved past it and are friends again,” a source shared with the publication.

The source also shared that since Jen was able to forgive ex-husband Brad Pitt, even inviting him to her 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles, she was definitely able to find it in her heart to forgive Chelsea as well. Now, Jen and Chelsea are talking and hanging out again — and Jen is realizing that it’s okay to move on, according to the insider.

“As far as Jen is concerned, whatever happened with Chelsea is in the past.”

As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, dozens of A-listers gathered at the Sunset Tower hotel on the Sunset Strip to celebrate Aniston’s 50th birthday bash. The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, George Clooney, and Katy Perry all gathered together for the special occasion. Many celebrities also took to their Instagram accounts to wish Jen a happy birthday.

Chelsea Handler BASHES Jennifer Aniston: Stop Driving Your Husbands Away! https://t.co/hG4TbBHZoD pic.twitter.com/gLf6FpOpop — FutureStarr (@FutureStarrcom) March 13, 2018

But the celebrations didn’t end there. Following her epic birthday bash, Aniston and a few pals — including Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel — chartered a private plane to continue the celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, there was a little hiccup in their plans, as The Inquisitr detailed. The flight took off from the Los Angeles International Airport, and once it was in the air, it was determined that a wheel was lost during takeoff.

Pilots then made the call that it would be unsafe to continue to Mexico, and they turned back around and headed to Ontario, California. There, they circled around and burned off fuel for a few hours before making an emergency landing. Luckily, no one was injured, and the group was still able to get another plane and continue on to Cabo. While Aniston has not yet spoken of the scary ordeal, Cox said that she was a little shaken up by it all.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all… my dad was a pilot… but I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,” Cox recalled.

Fans are glad to see that the ladies made it safely, and were able to continue their celebrations.