‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Labels Daughter Ensley A ‘Momma’s Girl’ Amid David Eason Split Rumors

Jenelle Evans is focused on her kids.

Jenelle Evans appears to be focused on her three kids as rumors continue to swirl in regards to her split from husband David Eason.

According to a report from Pop Culture on February 23, the Teen Mom 2 star recently shared a photo of herself holding Ensley, who was sucking her thumb, on Instagram, with a caption that read, “Momma’s girl.”

Meanwhile, Eason has also been active on Instagram in the days since his split from Evans was reported and in one of his latest posts, he labeled Ensley the “love of my life.”

Things between Evans and Eason reportedly came to an end earlier this month after a controversial episode of Teen Mom 2 featured Evans’ mom telling her producers that she believed Eason was “hurting her” and “keeping her like a prisoner.” She even said her daughter wasn’t allowed to leave the house.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Eason has been accused of abuse in the past, both toward Evans and their children. However, according to the couple, there was never any abuse going on between them. In fact, the 911 call Evans made against her husband has been labeled a drunken misunderstanding after it captured tons of attention from concerned fans at the end of last year, per a report by People.

“I tripped over this freaking hole. Well, he saw that I tripped, he went to go catch me and then he fell too,” the reality star said. “So we both fell and when we fell, he fell on top of me. So when we got back up I was crying, I was screaming, I was mad. I was like, ‘You put me down on purpose.’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t.'”

During the 911 call, Evans told the operator she was assaulted by Eason and believed her collarbone may have been broken. Months later, she was seen talking about the incident with her mother and insisting the drama between herself and Eason was nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Although some believe Evans and Eason are back together due to the fact that Eason recently shared a photo of himself and Ensley at the airport, the image was actually taken earlier this month when he and his wife were traveling.

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and in February of the following year, he was fired from Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.