‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Mia Really Pregnant?

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers give some insights into Mia’s claim that she is pregnant with Rey’s child.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked Lola (Sasha Calle) at the Abbott mansion. Of course, Mia thought Lola was Abby (Melissa Ordway) because Abby loaned Mia her coat earlier in the evening. Now, Lola is fighting for her life in the hospital while Mia is horrified at her mistake, and Abby contemplates delaying the opening of her new restaurant due to Lola’s health.

Rey finally put everything together once he saw one of Mia’s earrings in the evidence, and he arrested Mia, according to Inquisitr. In an attempt to keep Rey from taking her to the Genoa City Police Department, Mia told Rey that she’s pregnant. Of course, many people believe that Mia said the first thing she could think of to keep Rey from arresting her. Fans are not buying Mia’s story. There are many reasons why they believe she’s lying, and one of those is that she’s been drinking plenty of alcohol lately.

One fan said, “Drinking like a sailor on leave yet pregnant. Not!!”

Another viewer didn’t believe Mia either. She replied, “Yes, she is a liar, and she thinks it will keep her out of jail.”

Push comes to shove when a rivalry heats up in Genoa City this Valentine's Day. Check out all of the @CBSDaytime #Valentines specials here: https://t.co/t6fe4WSYJY pic.twitter.com/5pwqVf4XM2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2019

Even those who felt it’s possible that Mia told Rey the truth about expecting their baby felt like it shouldn’t stop the arrest since Mia admitted her guilt. After all, pregnant women get arrested all the time if they commit crimes.

“There were plenty of women who gave birth in jail,” wrote one.

Some viewers believe a storyline featuring Mia in jail for her actions would make for exciting viewing.

“I think it would be a better storyline that she goes to jail,” she wrote.

According to She Knows Soaps, Rey calls Mia’s bluff on her pregnancy announcement. Initially, Rey demands Mia’s positive test, but she claims she threw it out. Undaunted, Rey asks Mia to take a new one and accuses Mia of lying to him to avoid arrest. Because Lola’s liver is shot, Mia could face murder charges if Lola dies, which makes her situation even direr.

While viewers are correct and Mia is not pregnant at all, she decides to deceive Rey using a false positive pregnancy test. Rey is shocked when Mia’s test comes up positive, and now he’s stuck with a difficult decision to make. Of course, Mia pushes for him to avoid arresting her.