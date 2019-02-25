Kylie Jenner Is ‘Torn’ After Jordyn Woods’ Story On Cheating Scandal Keeps Changing, According To ‘People’

Kylie Jenner doesn’t even know what to believe anymore.

Right now her BFF, Jordyn Woods, is living with her mother — and is trying to get back into the good graces of the Kardashian family. Woods used to live in Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion’s guest house, but after the cheating scandal between herself and Tristan Thompson went public, she packed her bags and moved back in with mom.

Now, Woods is desperately trying to speak with any member of the Kardashian family who is willing to talk to her. But, according to People, she may be getting herself into even more trouble. Woods allegedly keeps changing the story on what went down.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” an insider tells the publication. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

The source goes on to share that Woods “very much wants to be forgiven,” but at this time, it isn’t looking too good for her. While Kylie is still torn on whether or not to keep Woods in her life, it’s safe to say that sisters Khloe and Kim have already cut Woods out of their lives — once and for all. Khloe keeps posting cryptic messages on social media, seeming to allude to the cheating scandal, while Kim has also taken to social media to take a few jabs.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Woods has been trying to make things right — and has been reaching out to every member of the Kardashian family to try to explain herself. Sources close to the 21-year-old say that Jordyn claims to have been blackout drunk the night that she hooked up with Tristan, and she even says she doesn’t remember how she got to the party, or anything that happened when she was there.

Another insider says that when Jordyn found out what she had done, she started to cry and to feel remorse. It’s been reported that Woods barely ever drinks, but when she does, it usually turns out badly — as it did in this particular case. As for Khloe? She is still having a tough time with things, but a source claims that at least this made her realize what kind of a person Tristan is once and for all.

“Khloe is still hurt. She still can’t believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won’t be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordan is the ultimate betrayal.”

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, the family’s world was turned totally upside-down last week after it was revealed that Kylie’s BFF and closest confidante had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. At first, the famous family didn’t believe that Jordyn would ever do something like that, but once things started to surface, the allegations were proven to be true.

Fans can expect to see the drama play out in March on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.