Elsa Hosk Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Navy Dress As She Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Oscar parties are all about glitz and glamor, and when Radhika Jones hosted the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, all celebrities made quite a style statement at the event.

Among other Victoria’s Secret models who were in attendance, Swedish stunner Elsa Hosk was also dressed to the nines and she totally killed it. Taking to her Instagram account, Elsa posted three snapshots from the event which drove her 5.2 million fans totally crazy.

At the event, Elsa wore a navy, body-hugging, sequined dress with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The 30-year-old model accessorized with a gold, Colombian-emerald studded pendant and a matching ring which complimented Elsa’s beautiful eye-color. In terms of her makeover, she opted for a nude-shade lipstick, some bronze eye shadow, and plenty of mascara. Elsa wore her hair down and opted for a side parting that gave her a very different and youthful look.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Elsa’s pics – all three of them – became an instant hit among her followers as each one of them provided a detailed look at Elsa’s makeup and attire. The first picture racked up 81,000 likes, the second one 102,000, while the third one accrued another 50,000 likes which shows that fans totally loved Elsa’s looks in the picture.

Commenting on the model’s beautiful dress and figure, one fan wrote that Elsa looks so gorgeous that the look is almost unreal while another one said that she is the “sexiest woman alive” and asked her to marry him.

Another fan commented that he closely observed the dresses of all the VS models at the event and Elsa definitely stole the show. He, however, emphasized that other models also looked gorgeous in their own rights.

Prior to posting the gorgeous snaps from the star-studded event, Elsa completely wowed her fans by posting a picture before she got dressed up for the party. In the picture, she posed completely nude and only wore the pendant and the ring which set pulses racing. The sultry snap in question amassed more than 300,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments within a day of having been posted.

So as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity, Elsa covered her breasts with her hands but because she showed plenty of skin, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and posted lots of sexually-explicit comments to express their feelings for the hottie.

According to an article by Just Jared, apart from Elsa, other VS models who attended the event included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, and Sara Sampaio.