Jim Ross Explains Why He Thinks WWE Won’t Renew His Contract In March

Although his appearances over the past few years have mostly been limited to major events such as WrestleMania, legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is still under contract with the company. But with his current deal set to expire in March, the man affectionately known to fans as “Good Ol’ J.R.” opened up on what he thinks is going to happen when his contract comes up.

Ross’ comments about his contract status were made on the latest episode of his podcast, The Ross Report, and, per WrestlingNews.co, suggest that WWE has plans to put a premium on younger talents. As quoted by the outlet, Ross doesn’t appear too optimistic about his chances of signing a new deal with WWE, given the fact that he’s one of the promotion’s oldest contracted performers at 67-years-old.

“WWE is constantly trying to get younger and more TV-friendly. Of which I am neither,” Ross said.

“I just don’t see it happening, and I’m fine with that. I think the ship has sailed for me. I’ve had 26 years there so far. I have nothing to b**ch about. I made a lot of money. More money than I ever dreamed I’d make in the wrestling business. Much more.”

Despite his skepticism regarding his soon-to-expire WWE contract, Ross didn’t completely rule out the possibility of re-signing with the company, as he told his listeners that they’ll “find out soon” and that he’s willing to wait and see what happens after March.

“Whatever it is, it’s going to be good,” Ross added.

Jim Ross addresses his future with WWE https://t.co/uaqAuhJnKT pic.twitter.com/NKmQyT33mJ — WrestlingNews.co – WWE News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 25, 2019

A mainstay of WWE programming for most of the 1990s and 2000s, Jim Ross had his share of challenges working with the company over the years. As recalled by Sportskeeda, Ross was fired by WWE in 2013 after a media event where he allegedly failed to control his fellow Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time. Prior to that, he had twice been fired and re-hired by the promotion and had also dealt with multiple Bell’s palsy attacks, as Cageside Seats explained.

Ross returned to WWE in 2017, where he called the WrestleMania 33 main event match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. He was most recently featured on-air in April 2018, where he was part of the pre-show commentary team for The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

While it’s unclear where Jim Ross plans to go if his contract isn’t renewed by WWE, WrestlingNews.co brought up two possibilities — a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he could call the company’s weekly program, or a move to All Elite Wrestling, the hot new independent promotion that has snagged a number of ex-WWE performers since it launched at the start of the year.