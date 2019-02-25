‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey Faces A Devastating Fall

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that heroic Rey faces a devastating fall as he deals with the aftermath of Mia’s betrayal, his sister’s coma, and his declaration of love to Sharon followed by her quick arrest. The Genoa City police detective has a lot on his plate, and he may not be able to handle every bit of it with his usual steadfastness.

In the past few weeks, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walked out on Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) when she called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a passionate rendezvous. Rey ran straight to Sharon’s (Sharon Case), and he declared his love, which she reciprocated. However, while he was at Sharon’s, Rey noticed a 911 call on the night that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died, and Sharon ended up confessing the whole sordid thing to Rey. He promptly arrested her.

Then, somebody attacked Lola (Sasha Calle), and Rey vowed to make whoever did that pay. The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap reveals that Rey put two and two together today and put his wife, Mia, under arrest for attacking Lola — whom she thought was Abby (Melissa Ordway) at the time. Mia tried to stop Rey by announcing a pregnancy, but he may be too angry to let that stop him from hauling her into the station.

Today on #YR, Phyllis protects her interests and Jack lets his guard down with Kerry. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/L12sWUb1Kj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 18, 2019

Recently, Jordi Vilasuso opened up to Soaps In Depth about Rey, the Rosales family, and working on Y&R. He believes that Rey sees himself as a hero, but Vilasuso pointed out that a hero with no conflict makes for boring daytime television.

“I feel Rey has this heroic quality to him. He has a very strong moral compass and an integrity that I try to live by in my own life. But he’s human, too, and there are going to be times when he falls down as he navigates obstacles and challenges,” said Vilasuso.

Vilasuso is thrilled to have the chance to be part of a working class, Hispanic family in Genoa City. The show has often been about the conflict between the haves and the have nots, and for now, the Rosales family is among the latter — even though Arturo finds himself engaged to Abby Newman.

For now, things aren’t exactly smooth sailing for Rey. While his professional life is going well after having solved the J.T. case, his personal life is in complete shambles. His wife wants his brother, and Rey wants Sharon — who committed a terrible crime.

“Rey has fallen before when the affair between Arturo and Mia happened. He will always crawl out of the hole and return to the place he is now — because that’s who he is,” said Vilasuso. “But I think it would be very interesting watching how he deals with that fall!”

Watching Rey figure this out will certainly add more depth to the character.