Bebe Rexha Wears Tight Latex In Raunchy New Music Video For ‘Last Hurrah’

Bebe Rexha released the music video for her latest single “Last Hurrah,” and she is owning herself throughout it!

At the beginning of the music video, we see Bebe wearing a white garment with huge angel wings. As the music video progresses, it all starts to get more dark and raunchy. In a scene, Rexha has her legs open while wearing a black outfit which has “daddy’s angel” written between her legs as she owns her sexuality on the bed. In some of the last frames, Bebe is rocking a tight latex outfit with killer grunge-style boots as she puts out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The music video has been watched by over 4.7 million people on her official YouTube account and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to the Daily Star, Bebe explained the music video is all about vices.

“We all have them. It’s not just about smoking or drinking, it’s about love, food or any of our bad habits,” she explains.

“It’s our final anthem to all our vices as we seek a new tomorrow and a better us. And then do it all again tomorrow.”

Recently, Bebe achieved her first ever Grammy nominations. This year she was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant To Be,” her duet with Florida Georgia Line. Her debut album Expectations went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and top 40 in the U.K. Rexha’s list of collaborations boasts the likes of G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo, David Guetta, and much more. Her songwriting credits for other artists include Selena Gomez and Tinashe.

Before her debut album Expectations was released, Rexha released a two-part EP. All Your Fault Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 were supported by an “All Your Fault” tour which went across different continents. The tour was her debut to go around the world visiting North America, Asia, and Europe. It started in the U.S., in Dallas, Texas, and ended in Europe, in London, U.K. She has built a live reputation over the years by supporting Bruno Mars, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, and Ellie Goulding on their own tours.

Rexa has over 7.5 million Instagram followers and loves to express herself in photos. From killer outfits to bold captions, Bebe is one to follow. Her engagement boasts hundreds of thousands of like on each post and thousands of comments. She has named her fans the “Rexhars” and keeps it real with them no matter what.