Robert Kraft Visited ‘Massage’ Parlor Same Day As Patriots Vs Chiefs AFC Championship Game, Police Report Says

The very day his team was playing for the AFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl, Robert Kraft visited a 'massage' spa that has been named in a human trafficking investigation.

On the morning of January 20, the same day that the New England Patriots were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship playoff game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid to enter a Florida massage spa where he was on the receiving end of a sex act by an “Asian woman.” This incident was purportedly captured on video by the Jupiter, Florida, police department — according to a police report that was posted on Twitter by Danielle Waugh of South Florida TV news station CBS 12.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the game which took place in Kansas City started at 6:40 p.m Eastern Standard Time. According to the police report, Kraft entered the “massage” facility at 10:59 a.m. EST.

Kraft did not receive much of a massage, because three minutes later, the woman — whose name is redacted from the police report — “began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis,” according to the police document. The act went on for “several minutes,” police said.

Kraft left the facility at 11:13 a.m., less than 15 minutes after entering the “spa” and paying the woman. After the act was completed, Kraft handed the woman a $100 bill and a second bill of an undetermined value.

Here’s the Robert Kraft police document. Judging by the dates (Jan 19th and 20th) Kraft was at the spa the morning of the AFC Championship game (@DanielleWaughTV). pic.twitter.com/1aNnV3tNSn — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 25, 2019

Kraft, 77, who has owned the Patriots since 1994, has an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Palm Beach County prosecutors announced at a Monday press conference that Kraft was charged — along with 24 other men — with soliciting another person to commit prostitution, according to an NJ.com report. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year behind bars — along with a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service — in addition to attending a class on the dangers of human trafficking.

A spokesperson for Kraft had earlier said that Kraft and his representatives “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” according to ESPN.com.

The National Football League issued a statement on Monday saying that Kraft would not receive any sort of special treatment when the league considers disciplinary action against him, if it does. The NFL personal conduct policy “applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the statement said, per ESPN.

Kraft arrived at a Boston airport on a private jet on Monday morning, according to a New York Post report. Kraft was accompanied by Patriots future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who was seen giving Kraft what The New York Post referred to as “a tender hug” on the airport tarmac at about 9:30 a.m Eastern Time. Brady’s wife, supermodel Giselle Bunchden, was also on the flight, but The New York Post did not note whether she was seen interacting with Kraft in any way.