The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Says His ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over the Death Of Bandmate Peter Tork

Michael Nesmith says he is heartbroken over the death of his Monkees bandmate and longtime friend, Peter Tork. The Monkees bassist passed away late last week at age 77 after battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of tongue cancer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In a poignant Facebook post, Mike Nesmith wrote that his bandmate, whom he first met in the mid-1960s when they were cast as part of the made-for-TV rock band The Monkees, will always be with him.

“Peter Tork will be a part of me forever,” Nesmith wrote in a statement. “As I write this my tears are awash, and my heart is broken. Even though I am clinging to the idea that we all continue, the pain that attends these passings has no cure. I share with all Monkees fans this change, this ‘loss,’ even so. A band no more, and yet the music plays on. As for Pete, I can only pray his songs reach the heights that can lift us and that our childhood lives forever — that special sparkle that was the Monkees. I will miss him – a brother in arms.”

Mike Nesmith’s statement comes as fellow Monkees star Micky Dolenz posted a throwback photo of Tork to Twitter with the caption, “There are no words right now…heartbroken over the loss of my Monkee brother, Peter Tork.”

The death of Peter Tork leaves only Nesmith and Micky Dolenz as surviving members of the popular 1960s TV band. In 2012, original Monkees singer Davy Jones died suddenly at age 66 after suffering a heart attack.

While The Monkees TV show only ran for two years on NBC, the band’s music has lived on for more than 50 years. Last December, Nesmith, Dolenz, and Tork even released a first-ever Monkees Christmas album which featured Jones’ preserved vocals on some of the tracks. The longtime bandmates have also hit the road in various incarnations over the years.

According to Noise 11, in 2016 Micky Dolenz and Peter toured Australia as The Monkees as part of a 50th-anniversary show. And this summer, surviving Monkees Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will tour in Australia starting in June as The Mike & Micky Show.

The Monkees aired on NBC from 1966 to 1968, and the musical comedy show remained popular in syndication.

While much of the Monkees’ early music was recorded by studio musicians, Tork, who played bass and keyboard, and bandmates Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, and Michael Nesmith released a list of hits including “Daydream Believer,” “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone,” and “I’m a Believer,” the latter of which hit the charts as Billboard’s top song of 1967.

Peter Tork, a lifelong musician, also penned the memorable “For Pete’s Sake,” which served as the closing theme for The Monkees second season. You can hear it below.