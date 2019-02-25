Martha Hunt Exudes Glamour In Stylish Black Lace Outfit In New Video

Speak of style, sexiness, and glamour, and Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt always gets a mention. And whether she dresses up for the red carpet or dons her sleep wear, she has proven time and again that she can pull off all types of looks with perfect ease.

The model recently attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. There, she stunned everyone with her amazing figure and choice of outfit, per Just Jared.

The model donned a figure-hugging black lace dress with a low-cut V-neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage. The ankle-length dress came with full sleeves that not only looked classy, but also accentuated Martha’s slender arms. The 29-year-old stunner wore her blonde hair in a messy ponytail, accessorized with a few rings, and wore a maroon lipstick that made her look absolutely gorgeous.

And to her fans’ excitement, the model posted a video of herself on Instagram wherein she is featured performing a slow-motion catwalk down the hallway of a hotel. There, photographers clicked thousands of pictures of the North Carolina native.

Within an hour of having been posted, the video amassed more than 63,000 views and 200 comments. Fans and followers, per usual, showered Martha with various compliments.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Praising her beautiful body, one fan commented that Martha exhibited elegance at its best — while another fan said that he is deeply in love with Martha, and wrote that no matter what happens, she will always be the one for him. The commentator expressed his love openly, but totally ignored that Martha has been in a relationship with her photographer beau, Jason McDonald, since 2015.

According to an article by Glamour magazine, Martha and Jason aren’t the most public of couples, and they rarely post about each other on Instagram. This might be the reason that many are still ignorant of the model’s relationship status.

According to an article by Byrdie, Martha revealed that while being a model is exciting, the job can be quite stressful. She added that whenever she feels stressed out, she likes to practice transcendental meditation.