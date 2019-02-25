Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Want To Be Judged For Wanting A Solid Relationship: Is She Back With Chris Lopez?

Is Kailyn Lowry needy?

Kailyn Lowry faced backlash days ago for continuously being on the hunt for love.

Following an appearance on a dating show, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three reacted to criticism over her dating life on Instagram. She said that she didn’t want to be judged for hoping for a solid relationship.

“Are you looking for love or have you given up?” one person asked in the comments section.

“I’ve given up,” she replied, according to a February 22 report from In Touch Weekly.

Following her response, another fan asked Lowry if she really needed to be involved in a relationship at this point in her life. Right away, Lowry issued an elaborate response about why she shouldn’t be judged for being human and desiring a solid relationship.

“Do I NEED one? No. Would I like a solid one at some point? Yes,” she replied. “I don’t think I should be judged for that,”

According to Lowry, she believes it is human nature to have someone to count on — and she apparently doesn’t feel guilty about wanting that for her life.

Lowry was most recently linked to her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, but judging by her latest social media posts, she is not currently dating anyone in particular.

For the past several months, fans have been wondering if Lowry and Lopez are back together. They’ve frequently been caught at the same place at the same time. However, at this point, it appears that the couple’s only interaction with one another is to serve as co-parents to their young son, one-year-old Lux Russell.

Lowry also shares five-year-old son Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and nine-year-old son Isaac with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

In January, after Lowry and Lopez attended a Phillies game together, Lowry spoke to Hollywood Life about her dating life. She explained that whatever she was involved with at the time was “back and forth.”

“I guess because I’m not in any relationship now, my ‘dating’ life is so back and forth, and I don’t want to put it out there for everyone to judge and for my kids to see,” the reality star said. “Definitely not dating anyone new though.”

As fans well know, Lopez is the only one of Lowry’s baby daddies who does not appear on Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.