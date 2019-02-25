Lisa Vanderpump Hasn’t Invited The ‘RHOBH’ Cast To Her Las Vegas Cocktail Bar Grand Opening

Lisa Vanderpump says she's only in contact with 2 of the 'Real Housewives' co-stars.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump is keeping busy as she engages with the process of opening her 36th bar and restaurant in Las Vegas. The Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is scheduled to open next month at Caesar’s Palace, but a few names are noticeably missing from the guest list.

All About The Real Housewives shared an interview with the reality star and restaurateur in which she expressed gratitude to the owners of Caesar’s Palace for inviting her to open a lounge, an “oasis” in the desert.

“It’s such a compliment to be invited to open a restaurant at Caesars Palace, which is iconic, really.”

Vanderpump says that she has no interest in replicating any of her other restaurants for the Las Vegas location, because every place has its own vibe. She wants Vanderpump Cocktail Garden to be a place in Las Vegas where you can catch your breath and temporarily escape from the “craziness” of the town.

But when it comes to the guest list for the opening of the new Nevada location, Vanderpump admits that at this time, none of the ladies from RHOBH have made the cut. But it sounds like there are two women who might get the golden ticket.

“Denise Richards is always very kind and very sweet to me. She has always been and she texted me today and I definitely connected with her. Camille has always been lovely to me.”

Vanderpump explains that the other women were against her during a dark time, and only Denise and Camille managed to rise above the fray.

“[But] the rest, they kind of gang up. This is the fourth time I’ve been involved with that kind of thing.”

The business mogul admits she’s still not sure she will do another season of Real Housewives, as she might just stick to Vanderpump Rules.

It’s been a difficult year for Lisa Vanderpump, as she admits that she’s had to reevaluate a number of things in her life after the suicide of her brother, Mark, per The Inquisitr.

Nearly one year ago, Mark Vanderpump’s death by overdose shook the Real Housewives mogul to her core, causing her to shut down for a time. During her period of mourning, Lisa purportedly isolated herself from many of the people in her life while she came to terms with the unexpected loss.

But since that time, Vanderpump has launched her new cocktail bar, Tom Tom, with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval of the Vanderpump Rules cast. She has also shot a season of each of her shows. Thankfully, it seems that she’s found a way to move forward.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.