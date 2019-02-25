‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Winner’s Identity Was Never Guessed By Judges

The Masked Singer will come to an end this week with a big 2-hour finale, and fans can’t wait to find out the identities of the peacock, the bee, and the monster. They’re also quite keen to find out who will be crowned the winner of Season 1.

According to Decider, The Masked Singer will unmask the final three on Wednesday night — but who will be named the first official winner of the show? According to the show’s executive producer, Craig Plestis, the big reveal came as a huge shock to the panel of judges. Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke currently serve in this capacity.

During a recent interview, Plestis revealed that when the winner is finally revealed, the judges were stunned. It was a star that nobody had even mentioned or guessed at all throughout the entire process of the first season.

“The funny thing is, no one ever guessed the winner the whole time. No one ever guessed who the winner was,” Craig told The Wrap.

During the show’s TCA panel, Robin Thicke also dished on the difficulty of figuring out who the stars behind the masks are.

“You would think that by the last episode after seeing five or so performances from each person that you would have them pegged, and yet on the final performance, I was completely blown away by the last show. And I was way off,” Robin stated, adding that he thought “for sure” that he knew who the winner would be — but that he “wasn’t even close.”

The Masked Singer has already unmasked nine contestants. Antonio Brown was revealed as the hippo in the first episode, followed by stars such as Terry Bradshaw, Ricki Lake, Latoya Jackson, Tommy Chong, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Tori Spelling, and Margaret Cho.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fan consensus has yet to be wrong about every single contestant reveal, meaning that it seems likely that Donny Osmond is the peacock, Gladys Knight is the bee, and the monster is T-Pain.

If the guesses are correct, the monster could very well be the winner of Season 1, since Jenny McCarthy has guessed that Osmond is the peacock — and Robin Thicke believes the bee to be Gladys Knight — but not a single judge has yet to name T-Pain as a possible choice to be the man behind the elaborate monster costume.

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.