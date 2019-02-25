Lady Gaga Ends Years-Long Fued With Music Legend After Oscar Win

New Oscar-winner Lady Gaga ended her years-long feud with this music legend shortly after picking up an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the tune “Shallow.”
Gaga and Madonna apparently buried the hatchet after years where Madonna criticized Gaga of directly ripping her off. Page Six reported that at the Oscars afterparty, the two met up and seemed to make amends. The duo also posed for a photo together with Gaga’s Oscar in a pic that was posted on Time Magazine’s official Instagram page. Page Six reported that Madonna personally invited Gaga to her after-Oscars party that she co-hosts every year with Guy Oseary.
Us Magazine also reported on the story, noting that the issues between the two singers go way back to when Gaga released her 2011 track “Born This Way.” Madonna alleged that the song sounded a lot like her 1988 song “Express Yourself.”
Gaga alluded to their war of words in her Netflix documentary titled “Five Foot Two,” a film which followed her for one year before the release of her raw album Joanne. In the film, Gaga explained that she was still smarting about Madonna’s claims of Gaga ripping off her style in the media, even though by the time the documentary had come out, Madge had allegedly apologized to the now-Oscar winner.
“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive,” alleged Gaga in the documentary. “Telling me you think I’m a piece of s**t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”
The 91st Academy Awards were filled with historic firsts and emotional moments, from @blackpanther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black women to win in their respective categories (Costume Design and Production Design) to @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s stirring performance of their award-winning song “Shallow.” After the event, the biggest names in #Hollywood celebrated at “The Party,” entertainment mogul @guyoseary and @madonna’s famed after-party, where there is a strict ban on social media posts. TIME partnered at the event with the artist and photographer JR—a 2018 #TIME100 honoree—for an exclusive look at last night’s winners and partygoers. See more pictures at the link in bio. Photograph by @jr for TIME
In 2015, the New York Daily News reported that Madonna seemed to have only kind words towards her reported music rival in Rolling Stone Magazine.“I don’t think she wants my crown,” Madonna said to Rolling Stone. “We live in a world where people like to pit women against each other. And this is why I love the idea of embracing other females who are doing what I’m doing.”
@ladygaga and #BradleyCooper, of the Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born, performed the Best Song winner "Shallow" to much fanfare from the audience—and online—at the #Oscars on Feb. 24. The number began without introduction: the pair casually took the stage, with Lady Gaga at the piano and Cooper looking fondly at his co-star. By the end of it, though, he had joined her on the seat to sing. When accepting the award for Best Song, Lady Gaga, who co-wrote Shallow with @iammarkronson, Anthony Rossomando (@antmundo) and Andrew Wyatt (@wyattish), thanked Cooper, also the film’s director, for singing with her. “There is not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you," she said. "Thank you for believing in us." Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @cpizzello—Invision/@apnews
In December 2018, Madonna seemed to reignite feud rumors between the two women once again on a now-deleted post to her Instagram story after Gaga allegedly used a quote that Madonna once said and made it her own during her press tour for the film A Star is Born.
Tonight is OSCAR night… I still remember Madonna on oscar night was so amazing.. and she won 2 of them 🙂 And was stolen from a best actress one… she deserved that one so much for her leading role in EVITA. So I ride on the themed evening with another amazing finding of that year 12 inches LP vinyl, also had the Promote Book of the motion picture. Tonight Rare Collection from Hong Kong. Super excited.《Post Magazine》還有未曝光照片 Collected tonight at my spot Laser Disc from Motion Picture Evita. Photo by Rebel Heart Tour UB Bruce Lee (Otherwise known as Alec / South China Morning Post via Getty Images #DontCryformeArgentina @Earlyyears DO YOU WANT THIS?! Or become part if the army of M in Hong Kong Fans Club? YES❤ or NO?????! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtzLOpzkrRU This is THE special???? version of LEGENDARY You must Love me ????. #madonnathesuprememusicdiva #Evita #art #madonna #album #creative #artwork #madonnafans #music #artist #madonnafamily #lp #albumcover #artofvisuals #drawing #madonnafan #unapologeticbitchhongkong #albums #instagood #artistsoninstagram #queenofpop #albumcovers #photography #painting_forever_art
All seems to be well between the two women now. Gaga has won an Academy Award for her songwriting, which is a true return to her roots. Madonna, who also starred in a musical film in 1996 titled Evita, won a Golden Globe for her performance but was not nominated for an Academy Award for her titular role of Evita Peron, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Domingo Perón and the First Lady of Argentina from 1946 until her death in 1952.