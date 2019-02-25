Lady Gaga Ends Years-Long Feud With Music Legend After Oscar Win

New Oscar-winner Lady Gaga ended her years-long feud with this music legend shortly after picking up an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the tune “Shallow.”

Gaga and Madonna apparently buried the hatchet after years where Madonna criticized Gaga of directly ripping her off. Page Six reported that at the Oscars after-party, the two met up and seemed to make amends. The duo also posed for a photo together with Gaga’s Oscar in a pic that was posted on Time Magazine’s official Instagram page. Page Six reported that Madonna personally invited Gaga to her after-Oscars party that she co-hosts every year with Guy Oseary.

Us Magazine also reported on the story, noting that the issues between the two singers go way back to when Gaga released her 2011 track “Born This Way.” Madonna alleged that the song sounded a lot like her 1988 song “Express Yourself.”

Gaga alluded to their war of words in her Netflix documentary titled Five Foot Two, a film which followed her for one year before the release of her raw album Joanne. In the film, Gaga explained that she was still smarting about Madonna’s claims of Gaga ripping off her style in the media, even though by the time the documentary had come out, Madge had allegedly apologized to the now-Oscar winner.

“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive,” alleged Gaga in the documentary. “Telling me you think I’m a piece of s**t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

In 2015, New York Daily News reported that Madonna seemed to have only kind words toward her reported music rival in Rolling Stone Magazine.

“I don’t think she wants my crown,” Madonna said to Rolling Stone. “We live in a world where people like to pit women against each other. And this is why I love the idea of embracing other females who are doing what I’m doing.”

In December 2018, Madonna seemed to reignite feud rumors between the two women once again on a now-deleted post to her Instagram story after Gaga allegedly used a quote that Madonna once said and made it her own during her press tour for the film A Star is Born.

All seems to be well between the two women now. Gaga has won an Academy Award for her songwriting, which is a true return to her roots. Madonna, who also starred in a musical film in 1996 titled Evita, won a Golden Globe for her performance but was not nominated for an Academy Award for her titular role of Evita Peron, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Domingo Perón and the first lady of Argentina from 1946 until her death in 1952.