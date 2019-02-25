Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid Slams Trump, Says He Wishes For Bush’s Return ‘Every Day’

Says George W. Bush would be 'Babe Ruth' compared to Trump, who 'wouldn't make the team.'

Former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada had some sharp words for President Donald Trump in a CNN interview on Monday, calling him such a bad president that he wishes for the return of his political adversary George W. Bush “every day.” He also added that Bush is so much better than Trump that Bush would be like Babe Ruth as he’s so far out of his league.

The 79-year-old was a frequent critic of the Bush White House and was a frequent critic of the administration during Bush’s two terms. He went on to serve as Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015 and retired from the Senate in 2017 after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. That hasn’t stopped him from continuing to voice his disdain for Trump, however, even going so far as to praise his old rival in comparison.

“[Bush] and I had our differences, but no one ever questioned his patriotism. Our battles were strictly political battles,” the former Senator said.

“There’s no question in my mind that George Bush would be Babe Ruth in this league that he’s in with Donald Trump in the league. Donald Trump wouldn’t make the team.”

All of that came as something of a surprise given Reid’s penchant for calling Bush a “loser” and a “liar,” and even naming him as the worst president the country ever had at the time.

No one was more surprised by the fusillade than Trump, who took to Twitter to clap back at Reid and use the opportunity to get in a swipe at the current Senate minority leader.

Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Reid said he’s feeling “very good,” and that the cancer is in remission and responding well to chemotherapy. He also said he was grateful for the fact that it was detected early and said that had a lot to do with his current prognosis.

Sens. Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer at a 2016 appearance. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

At one point the interviewer asked if Reid could think of one good thing to say about Trump, and the usually loquacious politician came up empty.

“I just have trouble accepting him as a person, so, frankly, I don’t see anything he’s doing right.”

Reid, a former boxer who brought a street fighter’s sensibility to politics, hasn’t shied away from criticizing Trump before this either. During the run-up to the 2016 election, Reid referred to Trump as a “con man” and a “human leech” as well as saying he’s “amoral.” Reid said he was particularly happy with his use of the word “amoral,” as it led to an increase in Google searches for the dictionary definition of the word.

And at least George W. Bush can rest easy; as far as Reid is concerned, his spot as “the worst president we’ve ever had” has been usurped.