Tom Schwartz Weighs In On Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Upcoming Wedding

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright getting married for the “right reasons?

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Travel Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards in Hollywood, California last week, Taylor and Cartwright’s friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz, spoke out about the couple’s upcoming summer wedding in Kentucky.

“Me personally, 100 percent,” Schwartz told Life & Style on February 21 after being asked if they had good intentions for one another. “Yes, unequivocally I feel like … of course no couple’s perfect, but just the way I see them talk to each other, and their day to day interactions, and granted I don’t see everything, but they just seem so genuinely happy and respectful of each other, and they’re in love.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright in 2017 but made up for his mistakes in the months that followed and in June of the following year, he proposed. As fans saw during the Season 6 reunion special earlier that year, Taylor appreciated the way in which Cartwright supported him and stuck by his side after his father’s tragic passing and realized how valuable she was to him.

According to Schwartz, he can relate to the way in which Taylor and Cartwright moved forward from their relationship challenges because, as Vanderpump Rules fans saw for years, they often faced claims of infidelity before tying the knot in August 2016.

During the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, fans watched as Taylor nervously proposed to Cartwright while visiting the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, which has long been a favorite hotspot for the couple.

Since then, their wedding planning has been chronicled on the show and on social media.

While it is not yet known whether or not Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will be featured on an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was recently reported that the couple will not be getting their own spinoff series, which Taylor was hoping for.

Last week, Page Six revealed Taylor requested a wedding special, as opposed to an episode of Vanderpump Rules, because he didn’t want producers of the Bravo TV series to be in charge of his special day.

“I just want to make sure I’m in full control of my wedding,” he said during an appearance on Jackie Schimmel’s podcast series, The B***h Bible.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, Schwartz, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.