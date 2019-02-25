Kate Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Baby Daughter On Instagram

Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose, is growing up at warp speed.

The Almost Famous actress shared a photo of her youngest daughter on her Instagram account. She shows Rani wearing a floral onesie with green ruffles down her side, along with a matching hat. Hudson then wrote “four months” on a piece of paper, signifying Rani’s age, as she smiles for the camera. Hudson said she shared the picture before Rani’s upcoming five month milestone.

The actress shared the photo with her 10 million followers, and received more than 40,000 likes and 400-plus comments in return.

“I mean seriously, she’s a ray of sunshine,” one commenter wrote.

“So freaking adorable,” another one chimed in, followed by multiple heart emojis.

Rani is Hudson’s first child with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star gave birth to her daughter in October of 2018, and announced it to her Instagram followers shortly after. She explained the reasoning behind her then-newborn’s name with her followers.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she explained in the Instagram slideshow. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

The Fabletics owner and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017, following her split from ex-fiance Matt Bellamy. The two were together from 2010 through 2015 and share a son — Bingham, 7. Hudson also shares a son with ex-husband Chris Robinson — Ryder Russel, 15.

The mom of three, 39, spoke about motherhood to Today in January. She said that she isn’t done expanding her family as of yet, per People.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” Hudson said. “That was like when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].”

She also told the show that shortly after having Rani, she instantly caught the baby fever, mainly due to her relationship with Fujikawa. The actress said she feels she needs to “pump them out for him,” and hopes their next child will be a boy.

While the Bride Wars actress is still in mommy mode, she still makes time for herself and for fitness. Hudson recently announced her decision to become the newest ambassador for Weight Watchers. The actress said her decision to join the program wasn’t for weight loss, but to stay balanced and to have someone hold her accountable.

“For me, it’s all about support,” she said. “You always need a support system, whether it be a trainer, a best friend, an app. Everyone’s looking to know how do we get motivated and how do we stay motivated. That’s the No. 1 thing people ask me.”