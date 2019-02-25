Bebe Rexha Shakes Her Assets In Plunging Black One-Piece On Instagram

Bebe Rexha stunned fans in a gorgeous dress as she walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards two weeks ago, and did it all over again this weekend when she shared a raunchy new clip to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse at her short vacation in Mexico that certainly did not disappoint.

The steamy clip captured Bebe performing some risque dance moves to her latest single “Last Hurrah” as she lounged in a luxurious pool. The singer left little to the imagination in a revealing black one-piece bathing suit that did her nothing but favors and featured a plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage. At one point, the star cupped her hands over her nearly-bare chest, shaking her assets as she walked towards the camera. A quick turn revealed that the garment’s cheeky design barely covered her curvy derriere, which was almost entirely exposed to her followers.

The “I’m A Mess” singer accessorized her skimpy pool day ensemble with a thick black belt tied around her waist, and sported a pair of oversized sunglasses to shade her eyes from the bright sun. Meanwhile, Bebe wore her platinum blonde tresses down in short, beachy waves for the sexy social media post.

Fans of the 29-year-old pop star went wild for the jaw-dropping clip, which at the time of this writing has been viewed more than 1.8 million times since being uploaded 24 hours ago. It has also racked up nearly 525,000 likes and thousands of comments in awe of the singer and her new post, which one follower dubbed the “most sexy video on the internet.”

Bebe was far from shy about sharing glimpses of her vacation to her 7.5 million Instagram followers. Another steamy post showed her again lounging by the pool against a background of luscious greenery, wearing nothing but a slinky white robe that risked a serious wardrobe malfunction as it slid down her shoulders.

While her trip nothing short of relaxing, the star appears to have already returned and gotten back to work. According to her Instagram stories, the star was up bright and early Monday morning to jet off to Los Angeles to perform her newest single on today’s episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Bebe shared a number of clips from her experience on the show, which she also revealed took place at the Dolby Theater — the same venue that hosted last night’s Oscars ceremony.