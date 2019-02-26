Who Is Michelle Randolph, ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Cassie’s Sister?

Monday night’s episode of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season will feature the hometown dates, and these are often pivotal experiences for the lead. Viewers will get to meet the parents, siblings, and extended family members of each of Underwood’s final four ladies, and chances are good that fans will want to know more about Cassie Randolph’s sister in particular.

As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Cassie and her family are from Huntington Beach, California. The Randolph family consists of Cassie, her mom Amy and dad Matt, and a younger brother named Landon along with a younger sister named Michelle. Some people might already be somewhat familiar with Michelle, or at least recognize her, along with her actor boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.

Us Weekly notes that Michelle and Gregg went public with their romance last October. Cassie appears to spend quite a bit of time with both Michelle and Gregg and has regularly posted on social media about how proud she is of her little sister.

Michelle’s IMDb page notes that she’s been seen in a couple of projects so far. One was titled A Snow White Christmas, and it aired last winter. She previously had a role in a project titled House of the Witch.

It looks like Randolph is also involved in a project that’s currently in post-production titled 5 Years Apart. In addition, she was in the online reality show Young Once that her sister also did. According to Your Tango, Michelle has done some modeling for Wilhelmina as well.

While Cassie and Michelle sometimes refer to themselves as twins or one another’s other halves in social media posts, the Bachelor contestant is just a little bit older than Michelle. It looks like there’s about two years’ difference in age between them, and then younger brother Landon came after the two sisters.

As for Michelle’s boyfriend Gregg, some might remember that he used to date actress Bella Thorne. Sulkin is originally from London, England, and he’s popped up on a number of television projects. His IMDb notes that he recently played Chase Stein on Runaways, and he previously played Liam Booker on Faking It.

Gregg also has done the shows Pretty Little Liars, playing Wesley Fitzgerald, as well as Wizards of Waverly Place, where he portrayed Mason Greyback.

Given how close Michelle and Cassie are, there is little doubt that the Bachelor contender will likely rely a great deal on her sister’s opinion of Colton. Underwood’s final rose will be given out soon, and spoilers suggest that Randolph will be very much in the thick of things. Tune in to Episode 8 airing on Monday night to see how this hometown date goes for everybody involved.