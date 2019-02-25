Blake Shelton Made This Snarky Comment About John Legend’s Chances Of Winning ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton, coach on NBC’s The Voice, made a snarky comment about John Legend’s debut on the reality singing competition series as a coach, particularly targeting Legend’s chances of winning Season 16.

Shelton, who has won the competition six times, said that he has “no faith” Legend will win, per People.

“I don’t know how deadly John is as a coach. I can only tell you that I have absolutely no faith in his ability to win this show,” said Shelton to People. “Not as long as I’m on, you know what I’m saying? I wanna beat him.”

Shelton’s tongue-in-cheek quip comes after Kelly Clarkson revealed she was “terrified” of Legend in an NBC promo clip for the series. Adam Levine has also remarked to Entertainment Tonight that he “hoped” Legend would take it all this season, his first with the show.

“John is a much more extroverted person than people realize ’cause he’s so smooth and kind of mellow and serene in a lot of ways, but he went at it during the Blind Auditions,” Levine noted to Entertainment Tonight. “He came out of his shell and he’s not that low-key, which I love… He’s hysterical and I got to sit next to him, which was great.”

Each of the coaches this season bring their own strengths and abilities to the table. Legend is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner; Clarkson is the original winner of American Idol and has several Grammy Awards and two Voice wins under her belt; Shelton is a Country Music Hall of Fame winner, his team has won The Voice six times, and he has multiple country music awards under his belt. Finally, Adam Levine is a three-time Grammy award winner who has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with his band Maroon 5. His team has won The Voice three times.

This season on The Voice, its the sole female on the panel, Kelly Clarkson, who has the edge to win. She is coming off of two consecutive wins as a coach on the series, winning Seasons 14 and 15.

Performers will likely turn to her for coaching assistance this season since she is the current titleholder. It has been predicted by Gold Derby, however, that following the blind auditions will be the battle rounds, which will push the contestants forward to the live shows. A new twist this year will be the cross battles before the finals, eliminating the knockout rounds.

The Voice Season 16 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC. The first episodes will include the blind auditions of the competition. This will continue for six episodes before the contestants for Team Kelly, Team Blake, Team Adam, and Team John will be set.