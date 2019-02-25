WWE Spoilers: Roman Reigns Returns, More NXT, And An Angle For Ric Flair’s Birthday Set For ‘Monday Night Raw’

Tonight's 'Raw' could bring about multiple celebrations and big angles.

Another week has arrived, and that means a new episode of Monday Night Raw. This episode could be one of the biggest in a long time. Over the weekend, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair had a surprise birthday party thrown for him, as reported by The Inquisitr, but Monday brings even more celebration. Making things even bigger, though, is that four months after revealing his leukemia diagnosis, Roman Reigns is returning to Raw with an update on his health.

The official WWE website released their official preview this week, and it actually seems rather sparse. Even though the preview is rather short and doesn’t offer up a ton of details, this is going to likely be a very big show for the red brand, and fans will want to tune in.

The “Big Dog” is back

Back in October, Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world by revealing his battle with leukemia would resume. At that moment, he relinquished the WWE Universal Championship, and there was no word on when he may head back to the ring.

Now, he’s coming back to update the fans on his health status, and it’s not out of the question for something even bigger to be included in his words.

Big RAW tonight from ATL. The Flair angle has been in the works for weeks now, so it should come off well. As for Roman Reigns, I’m expecting positive news. I have a feeling which way his announcement is going, but it’s something “that’s being kept from nearly everyone.” ???? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 25, 2019

A birthday celebration worthy of “The Nature Boy”

Sure, he had a big party with celebrities, WWE superstars, talent from All Elite Wrestling, and others in attendance — but the celebration isn’t over. Ric Flair is going to celebrate his 70th birthday with the WWE Universe on Monday Night Raw, and there are bound to be plenty of surprises in store.

NXT superstars on the rise

Last week on Raw, four NXT superstars were called up to the main roster out of nowhere, and had impressive debuts. The next night, they wrestled on SmackDown Live with even more success, but they’re far from done proving themselves to the world.

Tonight, the WWE Universe will see more of Aleister Black, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. Still, how often are they going to appear? Are they members of team red or team blue?

There’s something about Dean Ambrose

It’s really hard to know what is going on in the mind of Dean Ambrose, and that’s become even more evident lately. A few months ago, he despised Seth Rollins. Then, he was backing him up again. Now, he’s just indifferent.

Who will be The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection’s First challengers?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the first Women’s WWE Tag Team Champions in history, and they are ready to defend their titles anywhere there are worthy opponents. Not only will they defend the belts on Raw and SmackDown Live, but they’re prepared to do it in NXT as well. It seems to be about the right time for the titles to be defended for the first time ever.