Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Compares Their Chemistry To Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry can’t be denied. The A Star Is Born co-stars proved they have chemistry on-screen and off-screen, with their performance of “Shallow” during Sunday night’s Oscars.

According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s co-stars also couldn’t help but notice their insane chemistry. Actresses Luenell and Shangela both commented on the pair’s bond.

During the Oscar Viewing Dinner and Icon Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A., Luenell compared Gaga and Cooper to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who famously fell in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m just sayin’ — it happened with Brad and Angelina,” the comedian stated. “I don’t see how you do no fall in love with your co-star.”

Luenell also acknowledged that while Gaga recently split with her fiance Christian Carino, Cooper is very much taken by his long-term girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, and believes Gaga wouldn’t come between them.

“[Lady Gaga] don’t play that, but I’m just saying they got mad chemistry. That’s what I think makes it … because I believe in the moment [they were filming] that it was real,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Shangela walked the red carpet at the Oscars and opened up about the sweet spirit and heart that is Gaga, revealing that she and Bradley Cooper were an inspiration to be around, calling them artists at the “top of their game,” and dishing that their chemistry is “sweet, loving, and supportive.”

However, following their performance of “Shallow” at the awards show, many fans took to social media to reveal that they believe there is more than just friendship between Gaga and Cooper.

The pair delivered a steamy and intimate performance that had everyone from viewers to other celebrities talking about the possibility of a romance blossoming between the couple.

“If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar,” one fan tweeted following the performance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Spice Girl Mel B. also opened up about the moment, saying she felt uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, who had to watch the scene unfold in front of her. Additionally, she hopes Gaga and Cooper are keeping it professional and simply acting for the sake of the performance.

Neither Lady Gaga nor Bradley Cooper has spoken out about the overwhelming amount of romance rumors swirling around them.