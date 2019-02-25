Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Look Lovingly Into Each Other’s Eyes At ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Love is in the air for Kelly Ripa and her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos.

Like many other Hollywood A-listers, Ripa and Consuelos were invited to the Oscars even though they were not nominated for any awards. Upon entrance to the star-studded event, celebrities are photographed on the red carpet as part of tradition. Of course, Ripa and Consuelos posed together for a photo op and looked totally in love in the process.

Ripa posted a photo of herself and husband Mark in front of a white Oscars display while standing on the infamous red carpet. The TV personality looks stunning in a grey metallic gown with black flowers all over it while Mark looks incredibly dapper in a black tuxedo. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host wears her long, blonde locks down and curled along with a pair of dangly earrings.

In the image, Ripa looks lovingly into her husband’s eyes and the Riverdale star looks just as smitten with his wife as she does with him and he also rocks a huge smile on his face and looks into her eyes. Per usual, Consuelos has his dark locks slicked back and looks as handsome as can be.

So far, the photo has earned the talk show host a ton of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments and growing by the second. Some followers commented on the post to gush over how beautiful the couple looks while countless others said they could feel the love between the two.

“You guys look perfect!!!! Your dress is stunning on you,” one follower commented.

“I have been following the two of you since ALL MY CHILDREN! You are such a beautiful and amazing couple. Congratulations! Love the dress.”

“You guys are so gorgeous,” another gushed.

And their attendance at the Oscars is not the only thing that the famous couple have celebrated over the course of the past few days. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Kelly and Mark both took to their Instagram accounts to wish their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, a happy 16th birthday.

“And then the newborn turned 16…..Happy birthday Joaquin!!! You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say,” Ripa wrote along with a series of photos from throughout the teen’s life.

Mark also joined in on the fun and posted his own series of photos of his son along with a short but sweet caption to go with it.

“Happy Birthday baller… We love you…”

It’s easy to see that the Consuelos family is incredibly close-knit.